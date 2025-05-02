Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge new live show has been added to the Gladiators Live Tour 2025 following “overwhelming demand”.

The hit BBC competition show is heading out on the road this winter, with a batch of new shows added to the line-up. The cast of Gladiators were already scheduled to be performing in Liverpool, Manchester, London and Birmingham later this winter, and it has now been confirmed that the live show will be heading north of the border for a handful of shows in Glasgow.

Promising “an adrenaline-fuelled two-hour spectacle”, Gladiators Live Tour will be thrilling sold-out audiences in London and Birmingham, with thousands also snapping up tickets for the Manchester and Liverpool dates. Now including the new Glasgow dates, the tour will play host to 20 shows throughout the entire run including matinee and evening performances in each city.

Fans will be able to watch their favourite stars from the show take on contenders in fan-favourite events. The iconic Eliminator challenge will also take centre stage during the live shows.

The full list of dates include:

November 1 to 2 - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

November 22 to 23 - Manchester, AO Arena

November 29 to 30 - London OVO Arena Wembley [SOLD OUT]

December 13 to 15 - Birmingham, BP Pulse Live [SOLD OUT]

December 20 to 21 - Glasgow OVO Hydro [NEW DATES]

How to get tickets for Gladiators Live Tour 2025

Tickets for the London and Birmingham shows are sold out, but there is still a chance to grab tickets for Liverpool and Manchester. Tickets are available now via the Live Nation website.

Tickets for the Glasgow shows will go on general sale via the Live Nation website at 10am on Friday, May 9. A partner/venue presale will take place from 10am on Wednesday, May 7.

VIP packages are also available, offering fans meet-and-greet opportunities, photo sessions and floor-level set access, as well as exclusive memorabilia.