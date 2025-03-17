Gladiators is continuing to be a huge hit for the BBC, with the broadcasters confirming the show’s future on air.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The physical challenge show, hosted by father-son duo Bradley and Barney Walsh, will return for a third series, the BBC has confirmed. Gladiators made its return to Saturday nights in early 2024, breaking viewing records for the BBC.

The show’s first series became the broadcaster’s most successful family show launch in seven years when the revived series launched back in January 2024. The second season of the show hit screens in January 2025, and is currently airing on Saturday nights on BBC1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Contenders are wanted for the third series of Gladiators as BBC bosses confirmed the hit show's return. | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/David MacCormack

Pulling in an average of just over four million viewers per episode, the show has been a bona fide hit for the BBC, and even spawned a CBBC spin off show called Gladiators: Epic Pranks due to its popularity with families.

Those who are looking for the challenge of taking on Gladiators such as Legend, Sabre, Dynamite and Apollo are in luck as applications for series three are now open.

In a new casting call for the show, the BBC said: “Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment game shows ever is back for a third series. We are on the look out for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators.”

If you think you have the power of the Gladiators, the will and the skill to be the winner, then visit the BBC Take Part website for your chance to appear on as a contender on the show. Applications will be open to over 18s until May 30, 2025, with filming expected to take place at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for when we could see the third series on our screens, there is no confirmed return air date for the show. However, both the first and second series aired in early-to-mid January, meaning that we could likely return to the arena in early 2026.