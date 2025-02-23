Frank Bruno's daughter Rachel | BBC

Her dad is one of Britain’s greatest boxing heroes but she pulls a punch herself as Frank Bruno’s daughter Rachel smashed her way through Gladiators.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rachel, the daughter of former boxing heavyweight champion Frank Bruno, has reached the quarter-final of Gladiators.

The contestant introduced herself by revealing who her famous father was, and said she had been inspired by him at the start of the athletic BBC game show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on the show, the Essex-born personal trainer said: “I’ve been into fitness my whole life, but boxing runs in my blood.

“My dad is one of my big driving forces in my fitness journey, my dad is Frank Bruno, one of the best heavyweight boxers there were out there.

“His drive and growing up with him, and watching him be so successful, has kind of rubbed off on me.

“You have to put 110% in it, and that is what I get from my dad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s exciting to get in that arena, I just can’t wait, all my family there chanting my name.”

She reached The Eliminator assault course final on the show, where she was beaten by her competitor Aneila, but eventually qualified for the next round of the competition after being verified as the fastest runner-up, completing the challenge in just over one and a half minutes.

After reaching the end of the assault course, Rachel told presenter Bradley Walsh: “(I’m) tired, shattered.

“I’m absolutely, honestly, you don’t understand how tired your body is, and it’s emotionally draining, like I’m super emotional, but I did that travellator.”

Her London-born father, Bruno, was a boxer from 1982 to 1996, winning the WBC heavyweight title from Oliver McCall at Wembley Stadium in 1995.

Gladiators continues next Saturday at 5.45pm on BBC One.