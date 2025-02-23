Is the M4 open? Police investigate after body found on motorway

The M4 was closed after a body was found | Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

Police are investigating how human remains ended up on a stretch of the M4 near Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said the body was believed to be that of a man in his 40s, whose next of kin have been informed.

The body was found between junction 20 at the Almondsbury Interchange with the M5 and junction 21, near Awkley, in south Gloucestershire.

The police said several drivers called the police from 6.40pm on Saturday to report something on the road, according to the force.

“Officers attended and found human remains,” Avon and Somerset Police said.

“An investigation to establish how the person came to be on the motorway continues.”

A stretch of the M4 between junction 20 and junction 22 at the Prince of Wales Bridge over the River Severn as closed for several hours, as well as the eastbound section of the bridge and the M48 between the bridge and the M4.

National Highways said police started to release traffic caught on the M4 and M48 eastbound around midnight.

The eastbound M4 was reopened around 1.30am on Sunday with the westbound closures removed about 3am.

Avon and Somerset Police have urged anyone who was travelling along that stretch of the M4 and thinks they may have valuable information or dashcam footage to get in touch.