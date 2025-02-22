There is severe traffic on the M25 this afternoon (February 22) after a huge crash has shut part of the road.

The traffic and congestion is impacting traffic heading anticlockwise. The incident occurred at junction 27 M11 junction 6 near Theydon Bois at about 12pm this afternoon. Traffic reporting system INRIX says that the road is completely closed and the exit slip road to the M11 is also closed.

As a result of all traffic being held, there are long delays on this stretch of the M25. National Highways says that the closure is due to a police incident and that normal traffic conditions are expected between 1.45pm and 2pm today.

There is severe traffic on the M25 this afternoon (February 22) after a huge crash has shut part of the road. (Photo: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Motorists have been urged to avoid the area. Essex Police and East of England Ambulance Service have been contacted in relation to this incident.

National Highways issued an update saying that normal traffic conditions are expected between 3pm and 3:15pm this afternoon. There are currently delays of 20 minutes against expected traffic.