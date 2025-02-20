A boat blocking multiple lanes on the M25 (Wednesday, 19th February). | National Highways / SWNS

This is the picture of a boat that caused a four-hour traffic gridlock on the M25 on Wednesday.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dubbed one of the busiest motorways in Britain, the M25 was disrupted between junctions nine and 10 after the vessel fell from its trailer, blocking one of the lanes. The boat landed on its side in the outside lane on the anti-clockwise side of the motorway.

National Highways said its officers were called at around 3.30pm, and traffic conditions returned to normal around 7pm. Some social media users saw the funny side of the incident, posting on X: "Can't drop anchor there!" Another added: "A capsize boat on the M25 ain't something you see everyday."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Highways said: "At around 3.30pm yesterday (Wednesday, 19 February) National Highways received a report from police about a boat fallen from its trailer onto the M25.

A boat blocking multiple lanes on the M25 (Wednesday, 19th February). | National Highways / SWNS

"Traffic Officers located the boat on the anti-clockwise carriageway just past Cobham Services between Junction 10 and Junction 9, blocking Lanes 2,3, and 4.

"Control Operators from the South East Regional Operations Centre set the variable messaging signs on the overhead gantries approaching the location to warn motorists of the obstruction ahead.

"Traffic Officers closed the blocked lanes leaving Lane 1 open to traffic. A specialist recovery service attended to recover the boat and vehicle which had been towing the trailer. The carriageway was fully reopened to traffic at 6.50pm. No injuries were reported."