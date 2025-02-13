A busy motorway is set to close for several days in the coming weeks with “significant delays” expected.

Work on the M25 near junction 10 has been ongoing for more than a year as the number of lanes are increased to “improve traffic flow”. As in 2024 however, several old bridges are set to be demolished in the area.

As a result, the area of the motorway will shut for two full weekends in March which will create chaos for drivers for several days. The slip road at junction 10 will also be closed later this month.

Jonathan Wade, National Highways Senior Project Manager, said: “This is the final block of closures on the M25 as this scheme nears completion. We were grateful to drivers who listened to our advice during the three weekend closures last year and I’d again urge them to only use the motorway if their journey is absolutely necessary.

“Unfortunately, it’s simply not possible to carry out this scale of infrastructure improvement, which will benefit millions of people in the long term, without there being some degree of short-term disruption. We have spent months planning these closures, but they will still cause significant congestion and delays, so we are asking road users to allow extra time and use alternative routes where possible. Please follow our official diversion routes and not information from satnavs.”

The weekend closures will take place from 9pm Friday, March 7 until 6am on Monday, March 10 and from 9pm Friday, March 21 until 6am on Monday, March 24. The slip roads from Junction 10 will be closed between February 21 to 24. Meanwhile, the A3 will be closed in both directions between Junction 10 and Cobham Roundabout/A245 between April 11 to 14.

Mr Wade added: “Periods of extreme weather in 2024 delayed some elements of our work but since then we’ve worked hard to recoup that time and still complete the on-road elements on schedule. We are already seeing some of the benefits of this project, which will help reduce congestion, create a smoother flow of traffic and provide safer journeys for thousands every day.” Diversion routes for each of the closures will be announced and published closer to each weekend.