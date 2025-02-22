Dozens have been injured and at least three killed - including a child - after the roof of a shopping centre suddenly collapsed on those below.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred at the Real Plaza shopping centre in the north-west city of Trujillo in Peru. The number of injured is currently at 79, as three fatalities were confirmed, including a child.

Witnesses caught up in the drama reported hearing a loud noise before the roof suddenly came down. One person said: “There was a very loud noise and then a cloud of dust where the roof caved in. This is happening now. I’m going to leave the area now because this is serious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Real Plaza, which operates a chain of shopping centres across 13 cities in Peru, said it would close all its businesses today as a mark of respect. A spokesman said in a statement: “At Real Plaza, we deeply regret what happened at our shopping center in Trujillo and express our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Likewise, we express our absolute support to all their families and to the injured due to this unfortunate accident. In close coordination with the authorities, we continue to work on rescue efforts and provide all necessary support to those affected and to the investigations that will determine the cause of the accident.

“Additionally, as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims, we have decided to keep all our shopping centres closed nationwide today, Saturday, February 22. We are committed to keeping families and the community informed, reaffirming our total willingness to assist those who need help at this difficult time.”

The government department said in a post on X: “This is the exact moment police and firefighters work on the rescue of victims trapped under the debris. More than 200 police officers and firefighters are carrying out search and rescue operations. Up to now three people have died.”