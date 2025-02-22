Peru shopping centre: Dozens injured and three killed - including child - as shopping centre roof collapses
The incident occurred at the Real Plaza shopping centre in the north-west city of Trujillo in Peru. The number of injured is currently at 79, as three fatalities were confirmed, including a child.
Witnesses caught up in the drama reported hearing a loud noise before the roof suddenly came down. One person said: “There was a very loud noise and then a cloud of dust where the roof caved in. This is happening now. I’m going to leave the area now because this is serious.”
Real Plaza, which operates a chain of shopping centres across 13 cities in Peru, said it would close all its businesses today as a mark of respect. A spokesman said in a statement: “At Real Plaza, we deeply regret what happened at our shopping center in Trujillo and express our sincerest condolences to the families of the deceased.
“Likewise, we express our absolute support to all their families and to the injured due to this unfortunate accident. In close coordination with the authorities, we continue to work on rescue efforts and provide all necessary support to those affected and to the investigations that will determine the cause of the accident.
“Additionally, as a sign of mourning and solidarity with the victims, we have decided to keep all our shopping centres closed nationwide today, Saturday, February 22. We are committed to keeping families and the community informed, reaffirming our total willingness to assist those who need help at this difficult time.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.