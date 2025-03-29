Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gladiators fans will need to wait a little longer for the next installment of the hit Saturday night show, with a huge schedule change this week.

The hit show is currently airing its second series on BBC One on Saturday nights and the competition is ramping up. Viewers are on tenterhook to find out which contenders will make this season’s grand final, with just one semi-final left before the show’s finale.

But unfortunately for fans, they will have to wait a little longer for the second semi-final due to a major schedule shake-up on the BBC this weekend. Here’s everything you need to know.

Gladiators will not air on BBC One this week in a big change to Saturday night schedules. | BBC/Hungry Bear Media Ltd/Graeme Hunter

Why is Gladiators not on this weekend?

Gladiators has been bumped from BBC One’s Saturday night schedule to make way for coverage of the FA Cup quarter-final fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Nottingham Forest.

Coverage will begin at 5pm, with the match kicking off at 5.15pm. Gladiators normally airs at 5.50pm, meaning that the Match Of The Day FA Cup coverage will replace the episode this week.

The BBC’s FA Cup programme is set to end at 7.30pm, but could be extended if the fixture encroaches into extra time and penalties.

When is Gladiators next on TV?

Gladiators will return to its normal time slot on Saturday, April 5. The new episode will air at 5.50pm on BBC One.

The show’s finale is expected to air on BBC One on Saturday, April 12 in the same time slot.

Gladiators has already been confirmed for a third series following the show’s continued success with family audiences. The call has went out for new contenders to take on the famous Gladiators.

The BBC said in a casting call for series three: “Gladiators, one of the most exciting and energetic sports entertainment game shows ever is back for a third series. We are on the look out for the bravest members of the British public who have the speed and skill to take on our superhuman Gladiators.”