Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hollywood stars will be joining Graham Norton on the BBC One show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gracing the sofa on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show will be Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Ariana Grande, Don Gilet and music from Olly Alexander.

Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be discussing their new movie ‘You’re Cordially Invited’. The movie is set to be released on January 30 and follows Margot (Reese Witherspoon) who is planning her sister's ideal wedding and the father of a bride-to-be Jim (Will Ferrell) discover their destination weddings at a remote resort are double-booked. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In tonight's episode Will Ferrell reveals the ‘very bizarre’ part he played at the OJ Simpson trial. The Legally Blonde actress also reveals the reaction her fellow jurors had to her when she was called to jury duty.

Also joining the host on the sofa tonight will be Oscar nominee Ariana Grande. She was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed performance as Glinda in Wicked. Ariana took to social media to thank her fans after the announcement was made on Thursday just hours before she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.

Also on tonight's show will be Death in Paradise star Don Gilet and will be discussing his role in the drama. There will also be a live performance from pop star Olly Alexander.

Watch The Graham Norton Show on Friday January 24 on BBC One from 10:40pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now