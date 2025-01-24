Who is on The Graham Norton Show tonight? Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be talking about a new movie
Gracing the sofa on tonight's episode of The Graham Norton Show will be Reese Witherspoon, Will Ferrell, Ariana Grande, Don Gilet and music from Olly Alexander.
Reese Witherspoon and Will Ferrell will be discussing their new movie ‘You’re Cordially Invited’. The movie is set to be released on January 30 and follows Margot (Reese Witherspoon) who is planning her sister's ideal wedding and the father of a bride-to-be Jim (Will Ferrell) discover their destination weddings at a remote resort are double-booked. When both parties decide to share the small venue, chaos ensues and disaster awaits.
In tonight's episode Will Ferrell reveals the ‘very bizarre’ part he played at the OJ Simpson trial. The Legally Blonde actress also reveals the reaction her fellow jurors had to her when she was called to jury duty.
Also joining the host on the sofa tonight will be Oscar nominee Ariana Grande. She was recently nominated for the Best Supporting Actress for her acclaimed performance as Glinda in Wicked. Ariana took to social media to thank her fans after the announcement was made on Thursday just hours before she appeared on The Graham Norton Show.
Also on tonight's show will be Death in Paradise star Don Gilet and will be discussing his role in the drama. There will also be a live performance from pop star Olly Alexander.
Watch The Graham Norton Show on Friday January 24 on BBC One from 10:40pm.
