A line-up of political heavyweights will join Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC sofa this morning as tens of thousands of racers set off for London Marathon 2025.

There will also be a touch of acting glamour as the ferocious political journalists interviews two well-known actors about their latest play.

Laura Kuenssberg is joined by Pat McFadden, Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster; Sir Ed Davey, LibDem leader; and Kevin Hollinrake, shadow housing and communities secretary.

On the panel are Carla Denyer, co-leader Green Party for England and Wales; Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor and Ben Houchen, Tees Valley Mayor.

And Martin Freeman and Jack Lowden on their new play, The Fifth Step, which has received rave reviews and focuses on two men within an Alcoholics Anonymous programme.

With local elections on the horizon and shock results predicted across the country, Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey is likely to have a lot to say about how he hopes voting will go as residents head to the ballots.

It has also been a busy week in international politics with Donald Trump putting increasing pressure on both Russia and Ukraine to find a deal to stop the bloodshed.

You can watch Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg on BBC1 from 9am today. It is available on iPlayer shortly after broadcast.