HBO’s Harry Potter series | Bill Nighy the bookies’ favourite to play Voldemort in the anticipated HBO series
The HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter franchise already has a front-runner for the role of Voldemort: British actor Bill Nighy, according to OLBG.
It might be a while off until the predicted 2025/2026 release date for the much anticipated HBO Max adaptation of the Harry Potter series, but much like the odds of who will play the next James Bond, a release date hasn’t stopped bookmakers from suggesting who is the favourite to take on some of the roles from J.K Rowling’s iconic ‘Wizarding World’ franchise. OLBG, who know a thing or two about betting odds, have already made their suggestion on who could play the ‘big bad’ of the series when it arrives on our screens.
According to the website, Bill Nighy is the bookie's favourite to take on the role of Voldemort in the HBO series, with odds current at 3/1 for him to assume the role of Harry Potter’s biggest antagonist and the biggest threat to muggles outside of the wizarding community. However, closely on his heels, the OLBG team believe that ‘Doctor Strange’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch is also a worthy punt, with odds currently standing at 4/1.
Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the film series, is the third favourite to pick up the role once again, with odds currently at 5/1. But the betting odds are not solely for who will play the antagonist, with OLBG making their odds as to other actors that may take up the other roles within the universe.
Nick Frost is currently a favourite to take up the role of Rubeus Hagrid, a role made famous by the late Robbie Coltraine during the film series, with odds currently at 2/1, ahead of other actors rumours to be taking on the role, Rory McCann and ‘Parks and Recreation’ actor Nick Offerman, recently seen in the HBO series ‘The Last of Us.’ There's also a betting market for the role of Albus Dumbledore in the series, with another HBO favourite, British actor Charles Dance, currently the 2/1 favourite for the role, mirroring the betting market for Hagrid, where one actor leads the pack, closely followed by other big names. He is closely followed by ‘Succession’ star Brian Cox at 4/1 and then Jonathan Pryce at 5/1.
Michael Gambon sadly passed back in September and he took over the role from Richard Harris in 2002 after the original actor of Dumbledore passed. Notably, Daniel Radcliffe, who made his name as the titular character from the series, revealed in July 2023 that he would not be returning to the franchise as he wanted to do something 'fresh' from the role that helped define the early stages of his career.