The HBO adaptation of the Harry Potter franchise already has a front-runner for the role of Voldemort: British actor Bill Nighy, according to OLBG.

It might be a while off until the predicted 2025/2026 release date for the much anticipated HBO Max adaptation of the Harry Potter series, but much like the odds of who will play the next James Bond, a release date hasn’t stopped bookmakers from suggesting who is the favourite to take on some of the roles from J.K Rowling’s iconic ‘Wizarding World’ franchise. OLBG, who know a thing or two about betting odds, have already made their suggestion on who could play the ‘big bad’ of the series when it arrives on our screens.

According to the website, Bill Nighy is the bookie's favourite to take on the role of Voldemort in the HBO series, with odds current at 3/1 for him to assume the role of Harry Potter’s biggest antagonist and the biggest threat to muggles outside of the wizarding community. However, closely on his heels, the OLBG team believe that ‘Doctor Strange’ actor Benedict Cumberbatch is also a worthy punt, with odds currently standing at 4/1.

Ralph Fiennes, who played Voldemort in the film series, is the third favourite to pick up the role once again, with odds currently at 5/1. But the betting odds are not solely for who will play the antagonist, with OLBG making their odds as to other actors that may take up the other roles within the universe.

