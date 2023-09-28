Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon who has passed away at 82, was the father to Fergus, and two other sons

Sir Michael Gambon, who is probably best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film franchise, has passed away at the age of 82. His publicist Clair Dobbs issued a statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon which said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.

"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.

"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."

Sir Michael Gambon was 22 years of age when he married Lady Anne Gambon in 1962, According to the Daily Mail, “They remained a small but close-knit unit despite the fact that he had a second family with set designer Philippa Hart, who is 25 years his junior and bore him two more sons.”

Sir Michael Gambon’s teenage sons with Philippa Hart are Will and Tom and they are reported to live in West London. Lady Anne Gambon is said to reside in a £5 million house in Gravesend, Kent.

Although Fergus Gambon is not an actor like his father, he is best known for being a ceramics expert on Antiques Roadshow. He is also the Director of British Ceramics and Glass at Bonhams.

The Sun reported that “He appeared as a ceramics expert and in 2016 came across what he said was one of the greatest findings in the show’s history.” The item in question was a doll’s house, which dates back to 1705. Despite Fergus Gambon saying it was impossible to value the doll’s house, he said it was worth more than £200,000.

As well as starring as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, the late Sir Michael Gambon also starred opposite Daniel Craig in ‘Layer Cake’ and appeared alongside Hen Mirren in the black comedy ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.'