Who is Fergus Gambon? The son of the late Sir Michael Gambon and Anne Miller
Harry Potter star Sir Michael Gambon who has passed away at 82, was the father to Fergus, and two other sons
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sir Michael Gambon, who is probably best known for playing Professor Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter film franchise, has passed away at the age of 82. His publicist Clair Dobbs issued a statement on behalf of his wife Lady Gambon which said: “We are devastated to announce the loss of Sir Michael Gambon.
"Beloved husband and father, Michael died peacefully in hospital with his wife Anne and son Fergus at his bedside, following a bout of pneumonia. Michael was 82.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"We ask that you respect our privacy at this painful time and thank you for your messages of support and love."
Sir Michael Gambon was 22 years of age when he married Lady Anne Gambon in 1962, According to the Daily Mail, “They remained a small but close-knit unit despite the fact that he had a second family with set designer Philippa Hart, who is 25 years his junior and bore him two more sons.”
Sir Michael Gambon’s teenage sons with Philippa Hart are Will and Tom and they are reported to live in West London. Lady Anne Gambon is said to reside in a £5 million house in Gravesend, Kent.
Although Fergus Gambon is not an actor like his father, he is best known for being a ceramics expert on Antiques Roadshow. He is also the Director of British Ceramics and Glass at Bonhams.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Sun reported that “He appeared as a ceramics expert and in 2016 came across what he said was one of the greatest findings in the show’s history.” The item in question was a doll’s house, which dates back to 1705. Despite Fergus Gambon saying it was impossible to value the doll’s house, he said it was worth more than £200,000.
As well as starring as Albus Dumbledore in the Harry Potter franchise, the late Sir Michael Gambon also starred opposite Daniel Craig in ‘Layer Cake’ and appeared alongside Hen Mirren in the black comedy ‘The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover.'
Although Sir Michael Gambon is renowned for his role as Dumbledore after the passing of the original actor Richard Harris’s death in 2002, producers originally looked at Sir Ian McKellen to take on the role. However, Sir Ian McKellen turned down the role out of respect for Richard Harris, which led to Sir Michael Gambon taking on the part.