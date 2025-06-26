There were reports that the BBC show Call the Midwife would be leaving screens after almost 15 years.

Call the Midwife first appeared on the BBC in September 2012 and it soon became a huge hit. There were reports that the show was set to come to an end after almost 15 years and there were suggestions that the cast had already filmed the final scenes of series 15.

A source told the Daily Star that “After years of drama and countless births, Call the Midwife is coming to an end.

"The team have decided it’s time to draw the show to a close and bow out.

"This is the last we’ll see of these much-loved characters. Storylines will tie up a lot of loose ends."

It was expected that the series would return in January 2026 for the final episodes. However, before Call the Midwife fans get too disappointed about the series reportedly coming to an end, the BBC has issued a statement about the future of the show.

The BBC said: ”The BBC would like to reassure fans that Call the Midwife will remain at the heart of the BBC for years to come.”

The BBC went on to say that "As previously announced, there are two Christmas specials, a new series, a film and prequel series, before a sixteenth series in due course. Call the Midwife isn’t going anywhere.”

In May of this year, the BBC announced that there would be a Call the Midwife prequel, and two Christmas specials. The BBC said: “A two-part Christmas Special, set in Hong Kong and Poplar, will be followed by eight new hour-long episodes set in the East End, coming to BBC iPlayer and BBC One from January 2026.”

The BBC also reported that “In an exciting new development, the world of Nonnatus House will also be expanding. A prequel TV series set in Poplar during World War Two will be made for the BBC in 2026. In addition, Neal Street, in development with BBC Film, are producing a Call the Midwife film. This will be set overseas in 1972 and feature iconic characters from the existing TV show.”

The BBC also announced that the prequel TV special and two-part Christmas special will be created and produced by the all-female team. Heidi Thomas OBE, the creator and writer said: “The opening of new doors at Nonnatus House feels profoundly emotional, and yet just right. I have never run out of stories for our midwives, and I never will. But having wept, laughed, and raged my way from 1957 to 1971, I found myself yearning to delve into the deeper past.”

Heidi Thomas OBE went on to say that “Whilst the location of the film remains top-secret, I can say it is going to look absolutely fantastic on the big screen!”

Dame Pippa Harris DBE, executive producer, said: “In an increasingly competitive viewing environment not only have our loyal fans stayed with us for 14 years, but they’ve been joined by a new, younger generation who have also fallen in love with our characters and the challenges they face. Emboldened by this warmth and enthusiasm, now feels like the right time to expand our world and take our nuns and midwives onto the big screen with our movie, and back in time with the prequel!”