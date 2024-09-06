Hollyoaks announced a huge cast cull in February 2024 with over 20 actors axed from the soap.

Actress Annie Wallace has become the latest star to be axed from the Channel 4 soap. In February, Hollyoaks production company Lime Pictures announced Hollyoaks would be cut back from five episodes to just three per week meaning many actors would be axed from the show.

The final scenes featuring Annie Wallace - who plays Sally St Claire - will air next week. According to The Sun a source revealed: “Annie’s loved her time on Hollyoaks but the time for Sally being a full-time character is at an end. She will bow out in heroic scenes during the dramatic stunt with the scenes being kept top secret.

“It’s not a defined end and the door has been left firmly open for her for a potential return down the line but when the show jumps forward a year, Sally isn’t in the village any longer.”

The Scottish actress made her Hollyoaks debut in 2015. She was the first transgender person to portray a regular transgender character in British soap opera history.

Hollyoaks is set to air a huge stunt next week and September will see the soap leap forward in time by a year. This will explain why so many characters are missing from the village.

From September 9, Hollyoaks will air Mondays-Wednesdays with its Channel 4 streaming premiere at 7am, then an E4 broadcast the same night at 7pm.

