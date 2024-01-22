Popular Homes Under the Hammer presenter expected to be replaced by weatherman and radio host

A veteran TV presenter with more than 25 year’s experience is set to be replaced by a younger rising star on flagship BBC show Homes Under the Hammer, according to recent reports.

It has been reported by a TV insider that 67 year old presenter Tommy Walsh will leave Homes Under the Hammer after the current series and be replaced with former weather presenter, Owain Wyn Evans, 39.

Walsh has been a frequent feature of British light entertainment programming for decades, but Evans is also a well known BBC star and could prove a popular choice as the BBC looks for new blood on the hit show.

Is Tommy Walsh being replaced on Homes Under the Hammer?

Walsh joined Homes Under the Hammer in 2021 for season 24 alongside Money for Nothing star Jacqui Joseph.

The TV personality has years of experience in property - he worked as a building before he was famous, but came to prominence off the back of gardening programme Ground Force, which he presented alongside Alan Titchmarsh and Charlie Dimmock from 1997-2002.

He later fronted his own property shows including Tommy Walsh's Eco House, Flip That House with Tommy Walsh, and Cowboys and Angels.

Weatherman Owain Evans is expected to replace Tommy Walsh on Homes Under the Hammer

In 2022, Walsh revealed that he had been diagnosed with throat cancer - he had surgery to remove the cancerous lump and has fully recovered from his illness.

However, the star is believed to have been dropped from the hit BBC show last year and has reportedly already filmed his final episode, whilst his replacement has already stepped in to shoot future instalments.

Who is replacing Tommy Walsh on Homes Under the Hammer?

Walsh is reported to have been replaced on Homes Under the Hammer by Welsh TV and radio star Owain Wyn Evans.

Evans joined BBC Wales as a weather presenter in 2012 before becoming the lead weather presenter on BBC North West Tonight in 2019. In 2020 he joined The One Show as a reporter, and the following year was back presenting the weather again, this time on BBC Breakfast.

He has also worked on BBC radio for more than a decade and in 2023 replaced Vanessa Feltz as the permanent presenter on the Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show.

Despite having fewer property show credentials than Walsh, presenter is believed to have been picked by the BBC as the new Homes Under the Hammer host in an attempt to appeal to a younger audience.