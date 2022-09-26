I Hate You, a new sitcom from Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper and starring Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds, is coming to All4 this September

I Hate You, a new sitcom from Friday Night Dinner creator Robert Popper, is coming to Channel 4 this September.

The series, which stars Sex Education’s Tanya Reynolds and Melissa Saint, will arrive first on All4 on Thursday 29 September. It’ll then arrive on Channel 4 in October.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about I Hate You.

What is it about?

I Hate You is a comedy about two best friends in their 20s – it’s about “an intense, messy friendship in today’s intense, complicated world”, and the utter chaos they create together.

The official Channel 4 synopsis explains that I Hate You is “about the one friend you can say anything to and do anything with: the idiotic in-jokes, and the laughing till you almost puke, as well as the insane bickering and late-night shouting matches.”

Or, put another way, it’s about that one friend you really love – and really hate.

Who stars in I Hate You?

Tanya Reynolds as Charlie and Melissa Saint as Becca in I Hate You, surrounded by glowing neon lights (Credit: Channel 4)

Tanya Reynolds stars as Charlie, “a bit of a worrier, who thinks 99% of humans are d*ckheads”. Reynolds is best known for her role as Lily on Sex Education – a part she won’t be reprising for the upcoming fourth series – but you might also recognise her from the Sky comedy Delicious or from the recent Austen adaptation Emma.

Melissa Saint stars as Becca, someone “no embarrassment gene, who usually makes the wrong decision”. I Hate You is Saint’s first screen role.

They’re joined by Shaquille Ali-Yebuah (The First Team), Chetna Pandya (Feel Good), Joe Tracini (Keith Lemon: Coming in America) and Jonny Sweet (Johnny English Strikes Again) amongst others.

Who writes and directs I Hate You?

The series was created by Robert Popper, who writes each episode. Popper is best known as the creator and writer of the popular sitcom Friday Night Dinner.

Each episode of I Hate You has been directed by Damon Beesley, who’s best known as one of the co-creators of The Inbetweeners.

Is there a trailer for I Hate You?

Not quite yet! But as soon as one arrives we’ll update this piece with that information.

When and how can I watch I Hate You?

I Hate You will be available as a boxset on All4 from Thursday 29 September.

The series will be broadcast on Channel 4 in the weeks after that, though it doesn’t yet have an officially announced linear television release date.

How many episodes is I Hate You?

There are six episodes to I Hate You, each around 25 minutes long.

Will there be a second series of I Hate You?

It’s a little early either way to know about future series of I Hate You, but rest assured we’ll update this piece with the relevant information as soon as we have it.

Why should I watch I Hate You?