Wagatha Christie faced her first I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here Bushtucker trial on Sunday.

Coleen Rooney’s, 38, youngest children Kit, eight, and Cass, six, jetted off to Australia with their grandparents. The TV star’s parents Colette and Tony McLoughlin were spotted at Manchester airport preparing for their flight to Brisbane.

On Sunday’s instalment of I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here, Coleen faced her first bushtucker trial of the series along with Danny Dean McCullough. The WAG was trapped inside a box which was filled with creepy crawlies and rats whilst her campmate searched for tools to help Coleen unscrew the stars. Together they successfully earned nine out of 12 stars for camp.

Coleen has been married to Plymouth Argyle football manager Wayne Rooney since 2008. The couple share four sons - Kai, 15, Klay, 11, Kit eight, and Cass, six.

The WAG previously told The Mail on Sunday: 'My two youngest ones are coming over. They all had the option but the two older ones decided that they would stay at home to continue with school and football.”

Eldest son Kai is reportedly showing promise as a footballer in the Red Devils' academy (Manchester United under 16’s). He shares football training content on his social media platform. His younger siblings all attend a private school close to where they live.

