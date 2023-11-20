I'm a Celebrity 2023: what do NationalWorld readers think of this year's ITV series with Nigel Farage?
Many readers of NationalWorld's content said they would indeed watch the ITV show despite Nigel Farage's inclusion
The lead-up to the first episode of I'm a Celebrity 2023 has caused a divide among viewers - many of whom have said they will boycott this year's series because of Nigel Farage's inclusion in the cast. NationalWorld readers are also divided over choosing to watch the series or to spend their evening viewing something else.
Despite the divide, initial figures for the first episode which aired on Sunday, November 19 show a drop of around two million viewers this year. That's a substantial drop despite many readers of NationalWorld's content saying they would indeed watch the ITV show despite the controversial politician's inclusion.
The first episode saw Ant and Dec reveal that Farage and Nella Rose will be the first two contestants to take part in a Bushtucker trial where the public are allowed to vote.
ahead of the episode, one reader, Janice, said she would be watching and added: "Nigel of course, he gets my vote." That's in stark contrast to Paul who commented: "No. I’d rather stick pins in my eyes."
Moreover, it seems some people have never been fans of the show and are not inclined to watch it now. Leslie said: "No. Haven’t watched any previous episodes/seasons. Not going to start now. Just because a failed politician is starring in it." Another reader, Richard, echoed these words and said: "Never watched it before, not going to start now."
In response to a post on NationalWorld's Facebook page, Sheila said: "Never watched it and won't this year!" But Michelle, another reader, seems keen on this year's series and added: "Yes, I shall watch. Need some light entertainment at the moment." Donna disagrees, however, and added: "Yes defo Nigel to win"
And after the first episode, it seems most National World viewers have been left pleasantly surprised. Carole said: "I thought it was brilliant." Jane added: "I actually enjoyed it."
However, Maggie remains unmoved and commented: "Won't watch it with that man in it." Did you watch the first episode of the series? Did you see enough to make you want to tune in for more, or is this year's series not hitting the mark for you?