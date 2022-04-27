The season finale of Interior Design Masters will see the finalists transform two London bars

The BBC One competition returned in March with ten new interior designers hoping to be crowned the series winner and gain a commercial contract with a luxury hotel in Cornwall.

Each episode saw the competitors take part in design challenges ranging from upgrading the bedrooms of a listed house to renovating seaside cafes.

The contestants were judged by interior design expert Michelle Ogundehin and comedian and presenter Alan Carr and have been whittled down over the weeks to the final two.

Michelle and Alan were joined by a different guest judge each week who has experience related to each challenge.

This year the guest judges have included Matthew Williamson, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Mary Portas, Guy Oliver and Ross Bailey.

Who are the Interior Design Masters finalists?

Amy Davies is a 39-year old originally from Scotland and now living in London who works as a freelance print designer and illustrator.

She had experienced highs and lows over the series - first impressing the judges with her distinctive bedroom wallpaper, but coming unstuck in episode four as a result of a missing set of scaffolding hinges.

She shone again in the fifth episode when tasked with transforming a shepherd’s hut at a glamping site - revealing an unexpected talent for taxidermy which elevated her design.

In the latest episode of the series, in which the semi-finalists were challenged to update luxury lodges in the Cotswolds, Amy showed she was flexible and modified her own style so that it complemented the project.

Amy David and Banjo Beale are the series finalists

Amy will be facing off against fellow finalist Banjo Beale, a 36-year-old cheesemonger and marketer originally from the Isle of Mull in Scotland.

Banjo succeeded in winning the praises of the judges over the last seven episodes - one highlight came in week three when he decided to include an environmental theme in the design of a common room.

In the fifth week he also drew praise for using his oil paintings he had made himself in the shepherd’s hut challenge.

Week six saw Banjo create a feature wall that stunned the judges and enabled him to express his own wild style.

In the semi-final, he added to his success, transforming a canoe into a chandelier to be suspended over the dining table of the lodge he was working on.

What is the final challenge?

The season three finale will see Amy and Banjo complete a redesign of two bars in London’s West End.

Each designer will use their own experience and flair to transform the dated bars into sleeker, and more modern establishments.

Will there be an Interior Design Masters season 4?

A fourth season of the show has not been commissioned yet, but watch this space for updates!

When is Interior Design Masters on TV?

The series finale airs on 27 April at 9pm on BBC One and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer shortly after it is first broadcast.