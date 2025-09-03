It’s all change for fans of EastEnders when it comes to September 3, 2025.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you are an EastEnders fan, I don’t need to tell you that things have been rather dramatic as of late, well in particular when it comes to the episode that aired on the BBC on Tuesday September 2. For those of you who didn’t watch, a recap is that Kat Moon, played by Jessie Wallce, was rejected by her daughter Zoe Slater (actress Michelle Ryan).

After Zoe Slater tries to flee, a fight takes place between the characters of Jack Branning and Ravi Gulati, played by Scott Maslen and Aaron Thiara. A gunshot is heard amidst the fight and Jack and Ravi watch on in horror.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the episode, fans speculated on air who could have been shot and one wrote: “Just putting it out there-what if Denise ends up getting shot? After all we know Ravi & Jack both end up in thee same place with the 🔫 so maybe somehow Denise ends up getting shot by accident. After all, they did say the vote result would affect storylines.”

Is EastEnders on tonight? Why has the episode been pulled from BBC iPlayer? | BBC/YouTube

Another fan had a different theory and wrote: “My new theory is that Big Mo’s been shot. I noticed on a second viewing that she clocked Zoe and Kat leave the pub, so maybe she went after them. Also, it was an unusually Big Mo heavy episode.”

In June of this year, actress Michelle Ryan returned to her role as Zoe Slater on EastEnders after a twenty year absence from the BBC soap. When she left EastEnders in 2001, fans will remember the infamous cliffhanger when she screamed at her mum Kat Moon (Jessie Wallace) and said: “You ain’t my mother!”

In response, Kat said: “Yes I am.”

When it was revealed that Michelle Ryan was returning to the BBC soap, Ben Wadey, the show’s new executive producer said: “I was absolutely delighted when Michelle agreed to return, and I’m thrilled to welcome her back to Walford.”

EastEnders is on tonight on BBC One at 7.30pm. The episode was not released early as usual on BBC iPlayer but will be shown at the same time on both iPlayer and BBC One at 7.30pm.