Emmerdale fans will need to wait a little longer for their next fix from the famous soap village.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Soap fans across the country will have been hoping to hunker down on the sofa tonight to catch the latest drama from the Dales.

However, there will be not episode of Emmerdale on television this evening (October 9), with the ITV soap missing from the broadcaster’s Thursday evening lineup. As a result, there has also been no early release episode uploaded to ITVX, STV Player or YouTube.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Is Emmerdale on TV tonight? Fans are not happy about ITV changes to this week’s schedule | ITV

This is because there is football coverage on ITV1, with England set to face off against Wales in a friendly between the two Home Nations men’s teams. The two sides will be meeting at Wembley Stadium for the match, which kicks off at 7.45pm.

The live coverage on ITV1 will begin at 7pm. With Emmerdale normally airing at 7.30pm every weeknight, the soap has been bumped from the schedule to make way for the live sports coverage.

The good news for Emmerdale fans is that there won’t be a huge wait for the return of the soap. It will return to screens in its usual 7.30pm timeslot on Friday evening (October 10), with the early release episode set to be available as normal from 7am.

Live coverage of the friendly match between England and Wales will bumped Emmerdale form the ITV schedules this evening. | AFP via Getty Images

However, there will be further disruption to the soap schedule as the football international break continues into next week. Tuesday’s episode of Emmerdale has also been bumped from the schedule, as ITV picks up more live sport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This time, England face Latvia away in a World Cup Qualifier on October 14. The game will kick-off at 7.45pm and live coverage will begin at 7pm, meaning Emmerdale will not air on Tuesday evening. The soap will continue to air as normal on all other days throughout the week.