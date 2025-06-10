Emmerdale fans are being warned that there is yet another switch-up in the soap’s schedule on ITV this week.

The Yorkshire-set soap has been bumped from the ITV schedule on Tuesday evening (June 10) as ITV prepare to host live coverage of the England match. The Three Lions will go up against Senegal in a friendly match hosted at The City Ground in Nottingham.

The match will be screen live on ITV1 and STV from 7pm, with a 7.45pm kick-off time. As a result, the live coverage will air instead of Emmerdale, which normally broadcasts each night at 7.30pm.

As a result, the early release episode, which is usually added to ITVX and STV Player from am, has also not been posted on the streaming service.

However, Emmerdale will return to its usual timeslot from Wednesday, June 11. Thursday’s episode, which aired at 7.30pm, will be one hour long to make up for the lack of episode tonight.

Soap fans will also be glad to hear that football disruption of the soap schedule is set to end soon, with the next Home Nations international fixtures not set to take place until September after tonight’s match.

It comes after the Emmerdale also was the victim of a schedule change-up last week, as ITV carried the coverage of the Women’s Nations League match between England and Spain. EastEnders was also bumped from last night’s schedule as the BBC carried coverage of Wales’ World Cup qualifier match against Belgium.