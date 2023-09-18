Watch more videos on Shots!

Disgraced comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, abuse and sexual assault, after a lengthy investigation.

The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4's Dispatches team have been investigating the comedian for more than a year, compiling evidence from women who have come forward claiming to have been abused by Brand. A documentary, titled Russell Brand: In Plain Sight, was also broadcast by Channel 4 last weekend (16 September)

He "absolutely refutes" the allegations.

Russell Brand

Russell Brand is a self-confessed narcissist, speaking openly about the matter in the past on his YouTube channel. On the Dispatches documentary, his former PA Helen Berger also described Brand as narcissistic, claiming she had to show him photographs of his own face just to get his attention.

She alleged that he would often be wearing nothing but his underwear in her presence, and accused him of on one occasion showing his friends pictures that women had sent him.

"I leant in - as he’s going through these pictures he gets to a picture of somebody I knew," she said.

"It did something to me. It made me feel really sick to my stomach. These are women who aren’t expecting to be shown to the dude’s friends.”

Here are some of the signs of narcissism - although these traits are not proof of a person being narcissistic, and behaviours can range along a spectrum.

Grandiosity

Narcissists often have an inflated sense of self-importance and may exaggerate their achievements, talents, or abilities. They tend to believe they are unique and superior to others.

Lack of empathy

They may struggle to empathize with the feelings and needs of others. Narcissists are often more focused on their own wants and needs and may disregard or minimize the emotions of others.

Constant need for attention and admiration

Narcissists crave attention and admiration from others and seek validation for their self-worth. They may go to great lengths to be the center of attention or to receive praise and admiration.

Manipulative behavior

Narcissists can be skilled manipulators, using others to meet their own needs. They may employ tactics such as gaslighting, guilt-tripping, or playing the victim to gain control or sympathy.

Difficulty maintaining healthy relationships