After making the switch from its original home of Channel 4 in the early ‘00s to ITV last year, the popular game show “Deal or No Deal” hosted this time by Stephen Mulhern has proved a ratings winner with its large viewership that ITV have confirmed there will be a second series of the hit show.

According to the broadcaster, the first run of the revived series, which was originally hosted by British TV icon Noel Edmonds, earned an audience of around 2.4 million viewers when it was aired on ITV One from November to December 2023 - prompting the broadcaster to start production almost immediately for 22 new contestants and the banker making the deals.

In an interview with The Sun, Mulhern revealed: “"We start to film for Deal or No Deal again at the end of June, we've done our first series and ITV has already commissioned it for a second series and it starts in September."

No news yet on when applications will be open for those wishing to complete will be open, however for those who have an eagle eye, those “Deal or No Deal” casting calls will be appearing on ITV’s “Be on ITV” page in the coming months.

The revival of the series also saw history made, with one contestant earning the highest payout since the show’s reboot when truck driver Stevie walked away with a banker’s offer of £24,600 when at one stage he was offered a mere £900. Though in the end his suitcase held a prize of £75,000, many viewers felt he made the right choice in light of the options he had presented during his gameplay.

Where can I catch up on episodes of ITV’s “Deal or No Deal” reboot?