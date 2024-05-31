Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Senior figures from political parties will go head-to-head in the ITV multi-party General Election debate in June.

ITV has confirmed they will be hosting a multi-party General Election debate in June, which will senior figures from political parties go head-to-head. The 90-minute programme will be moderated by Julie Etchingham, who led the ITV election debates in 2015, 2017 and 2019 and will feature “leaders or senior representatives” from the Conservatives, Labour, Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK, Greens and Plaid Cymru.

Michael Jermey, ITV’s director of news and current affairs, said: “ITV’s debate programmes will allow millions of viewers to see and hear the politicians debate the big issues facing the country. Many of our viewers tell us they greatly value the TV debates.”

Jermey continued: “We’re pleased that ITV will be able to provide a forum in which voters can question the political leaders and in which the politicians can debate directly with each other.”

ITV has said that leaders of the Liberal Democrats, SNP, Reform UK and the Greens have been invited to take part. Whilst an interview with the leader of Plaid Cymru, Rhun ap Iorwerth, will also be aired that evening in Wales.

The news comes after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer prepare to face-off in the first televised leaders’ debate on June 4.

When is the ITV General Election debate 2024?

The multi-party General Election debate will take place on ITV1 on Thursday, June 13 and will be available to watch on ITV1, ITVX, STV and STV Player at 8.30pm, followed by ITV News at Ten.

Sky News has also confirmed that they will host a “leaders’ event” on Wednesday, June 12, which is taking place in Grimsby. Sir Keir has agreed to take part, with talks ongoing with Sunak’s team, according to the broadcaster.

A spokesperson for the Conservative Party told Sky that the Prime Minister would take part “and answer questions from voters, on the condition that he and Keir Starmer take those questions on stage together”.