Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

ITV bosses have confirmed it will air a special episode explaining what happened to April Windsor.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emmerdale is set to air a special episode that will fill in the blanks as to what happened to April Windsor after she ran away from home. April - played by actress Amelia Flanagan - ran away over Christmas. Her dad Marlon Dingle (Mark Chanock) has been searching for her for the past six weeks but viewers will finally find out what happened to her.

April Windsor is the daughter of Donna Windsor and Marlon Dingle and the half-sister of Leo Goskirk. Next week PC Swirling arrives at Marlon and Rhona’s house to explain that April has been found. But will she return home safely? The special episode which will air on Tuesday February 4 will show flashback scenes of April’s tragic story over the past few weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emmerdale confirms it will air special episode that will explain what happened to April Windsor | ITV

Speaking to Digital Spy Mark Charnock, explained: “Swirling confirms that April has been found, but he doesn't say whether she is alive or dead. The special episode is incredible and Amelia [Flanagan, who plays April] is incredible in it. The episode fills in all of the gaps, which the audience have only been able to guess at so far.”

He added: “I'm really proud of the show for doing it – I think it's a remarkable piece of drama. You meet new characters, who are going to be really significant going forward. You see the alternate life that April has been living, which will come to be a major problem for Marlon going forward because he can't comprehend it.”

Emmerdale airs on weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1, and ITVX.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now