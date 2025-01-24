Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The former Emmerdale actress has reportedly completely cut her off.

Sammy Winward, 39, and ex-boyfriend former Blackburn Roves footballer David Dunn, 45, have reportedly cut all ties with daughter Mia Winward Dunn following her success on OnlyFans.

According to The Sun, Mia Winward Dunn, 19, revealed that both her parents refused her recent olive branch and have now completely cut her off from the family. Speaking to the publication from Mexico Mia said:“I tried to reconnect with my dad and he called me a w***e on the phone. I'm completely cut off and they want any sort of contact, which is a really big shame because I thought I’d be the bigger person in the whole situation.”

She added: “It’s really just not OK to cut off a family member because they do OnlyFans and call them a w***e on the phone and then block you because at the end of the day, I am their 19 year old daughter that has gone out on their own. I moved out at 16, I moved to Manchester by myself. I've done everything very independently. I think that's absolutely disgusting.”

Mia Winward Dunn reportedly makes over £100,000 per month selling photos on the explicit website OnlyFans. She now goes by the name Mia Kate Rose and is currently living in Mexico where she is creating content.

Who is Sammy Winward?

Samantha Kate Winward is an English actress best known for her role as Katie Sugden in ITV soap Emmerdale from 2001 to 2015.

The Emmerdale actress and football manager welcomed Mia when they were engaged in 2005 but split a year later. Mia previously slammed her mother for being jealous of her online success. She is also an author and wrote the book Princess Phoebe Meets the Tudors in 2015.

