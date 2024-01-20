It’s a return to the classroom for the five celebrities at risk in this evening’s “The Masked Singer”

ITV’s popular celebrity singing contest, “The Masked Singer,” continues its fifth series as the remaining nine celebrities disguise themselves in elaborate costumes to sing some of the most memorable hits of present and yesteryear - all the while trying to stump the celebrity sleuths and the audience.

As each masked celebrity takes the stage, the detective panel—featuring Rita Ora, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan—works to unravel the clues and reveal the hidden identities. The suspense builds until the elimination when the unmasking unveils the true celebrity behind the disguise until one is left standing and crowned The Masked Singer winner 2024.

In tonight's episode, five mysterious contestants strive to keep their identities under wraps, to prevent the same fate befalling three who have already been eliminated in this series. Singing to stay in contention this week is Owl, Air Fryer, Bubble Tea, Eiffel Tower and Piranha.

But with the final fast approaching, it’s not going to be so simple as this week’s theme is “School Disco” - could some of the songs we hear this evening give us a clue who is hidden underneath the disguises by chance?

Series 5 of “The Masked Singer” has already bid farewell to three characters; Rat, Chicken Caesar and Weather, who went on to be revealed respectively as Shirley Ballas, Alexander Armstrong and Dionne Warwick.

What celebrities are left in the latest series of "The Masked Singer"?

As of writing, the nine remaining celebrities on "The Masked Singer" are Air Fryer, Bigfoot, Bubble Tea, Cricket, Dippy Egg, Eiffel Tower, Maypole, Owl and Piranha.