James Norton plays himself in the third series of Tim Renkow’s comedy Jerk, arriving on BBC Three this March

Jerk, the popular sitcom loosely inspired by the life of its star Tim Renkow, is returning to BBC Three for a new series this March.

The series, which sees James Norton appear as himself in a guest role, follows a struggling actor with cerebral palsy and charts the various comic misadventures of his day-to-day life.

Here’s everything you need to know about Jerk ahead of its third series.

What’s it about?

The official BBC Three synopsis for Jerk explains that “Series 3 sees Tim further bulldoze the sensitivities of modern life with a lead role in a movie, a stint as a drug mule, a job advising government on disability and generally attacking anything that takes itself too seriously.”

“Series 3 also charts a touching love story as Tim falls for a disability activist with an agenda. As Tim finally meets his match, is that the sound of wedding bells...?”

Who stars in Jerk?

Oliver Maltman as Jack Doyle, James Norton as himself, Sharon Rooney as Ruth, and Tim Renkow as Tim in Jerk S3 (Credit: BBC/Roughcut TV/Adam Lawrence)

Tim Renkow plays Tim, an actor with cerebral palsy. Outside of Jerk, you might know Renkow from his standup comedy shows A Brief History of Tim and Tim Renkow Tries to Punch Down; he’s also appeared on Live at the Apollo and in the series Bobby & Harriet Get Married.

James Norton plays himself, causing controversy when he’s cast in the biopic of a famous disabled musician. Norton is best known for playing Tommy Lee Royce in Happy Valley, but you might also recognise him from roles in Grantchester and McMafia.

They’re joined by returning cast members Lorraine Bracco (The Sopranos, Goodfellas), Sharon Rooney (My Mad Fat Diary) and Rob Madin (Man Like Mobeen). New additions to the show include Lee Ridley (better known as Lost Voice Guy), Sally Phillips (Veep), Lydia Fleming (In from the Cold) Gary Beadle (Andor), and Saida Ahmed (Brassic) amongst others.

Who writes and directs Jerk?

Tim Renkow co-writes Jerk alongside Shaun Pye, a screenwriter who previously contributed to Frankie Boyle’s New World Order and created the Jessica Hynes/David Tennant comedy-drama There She Goes. Tom McKay (Bloods, Big Zuu’s Big Eats) directed all six episodes of Jerk.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet - but you can watch a clip of the show right here to get a sense of Jerk if you’ve not seen it before.

When and how can I watch Jerk Series 3?

Jerk begins on BBC Three on Tuesday 14 March at 10pm with a double bill of new episodes. All six episodes of Jerk Series 3 are currently available as a boxset on BBC iPlayer, as are every episode of Series 1 and 2.

How many episodes are there?

Jerk is a six-part comedy series, with each episode running to around 25 minutes.

Will there be a Series 4?

At the moment, it’s a little too early to say, but as soon as there’s any official comment from the BBC or production company Roughcut Television we’ll update this piece with all the relevant information.

Why should I watch it?