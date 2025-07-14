An Emmerdale legend has swapped the Dales for something a bit different as he join rival soap Hollyoaks.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Middleton, who is best known for having played vicar Ashley Thomas in the ITV soap, has signed up to a new role on the Channel 4 soap opera, according to reports in The Sun.

The actor, 71, will pick up a role that is miles away from the kind-hearted vicar he became known as on Emmerdale. He is set to play what has been described as Hollyoaks’ “most evil character ever” - mob boss leader, Fraser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A source told the newspaper: “People usually think of Ashley when they see John but that won’t be happening any more, Fraser is about as far away to the kindly vicar you can get.

John Middleton, best known for his role as vicar Ashley Thomas in ITV soap Emmerdale, is joining Hollyoaks in a new villain role. | Getty Images

“He’s possibly the most evil character Hollyoaks has ever had - and for a village plagued by serial killers, that’s saying something. Fraser will make his entrance very soon and he’s got more than one connection to the village with his twisted family already there.”

John played Emmerdale’s Ashley on screen for more than 20 years, making his debut on 1996. He departed the soap in 2017 after the character became involved in a heartbreaking storyline in which he was diagnosed with vascular dementia and later passed away in 2017. He briefly re-appeared in the soap in February 2018 in home movie memory scenes.

John’s new villainous character will come from a long line of Hollyoaks baddies, with Fraser being the grandfather of Clare Devine, Grace Black and Rex Gallagher. Fraser will share scenes with his onscreen family but it won’t be a happy reunion, with his first meeting with Clare described as “explosive” and “a real battle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He will also be revealed as Fraser Black Sr - dad of notorious villain Fraser Black, who was killed in 2014 after the gangster and crime boss made countless enemies in the village. His death prompted a whodunnit storyline which lasted three months, with stepson Freddie Roscoe eventually being revealed as the murderer.

It has not been reported when Middleton’s first scenes will appear on the show. However, the actor is said to have commenced filming.