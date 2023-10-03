The actor refutes claims related to explicit online communication with a minor after his arrest in April 2022

Actor Joseph Gatt, known for his role in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones’, appeared in court overnight following charges related to explicit online communication with a minor. The 51-year-old actor, who portrayed Thenn Warg in the series, was accompanied by his longtime girlfriend, Mercy Malick, to the Los Angeles courtroom.

In addition to the charges related to online communication, Gatt also faces a second charge of felony possession of an assault weapon. The case was scheduled to continue on December 4, as the prosecutor, Michael Fern, indicated that further discovery was required to proceed.

Gatt's arrest occurred in April 2022 when the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) received information suggesting his involvement in explicit online communication with a minor across state lines. LAPD conducted a search of his Beverly Hills residence and, at the time, expressed interest in identifying any potential additional victims.

After his arrest, Gatt posted bail by paying a $5,000 (£3,811) bond and has remained free. In response to the allegations, he vehemently denied them, describing them as "completely untrue" and pledging full cooperation with the LAPD to resolve the matter."They are 100% categorically wrong and reckless."