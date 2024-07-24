Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A BBC News presenter has made her triumphant return to television after more than a year off our screens.

Karin Giannone was taken off presenting duties, along with Geeta Guru-Murthy, Kasia Madera, Annita McVeigh, and Martine Croxall, as they were required to re-apply for their positions on the BBC News channel.

This change was part of a cost-cutting strategy to merge the BBC's news services. Despite backlash over the controversial job cuts - which spread right across the news network - the BBC has gradually brought the presenters back, with Croxall, McVeigh, Guru-Murthy and Madera resuming their roles earlier this year

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Giannone has now returned to the air for the first time since March 2023, completing the return of all five presenters. She looked delighted to be reading the news headlines again as the camera panned to her.

Croxall was the first to celebrate Karin’s return, sharing a screenshot of her on air and adding: "”Karin⁩ makes five! Back on air and bossing it. La classe non è acqua.”

Giannone’s return was delayed due to a knee operation earlier this year. The procedure involved cutting through the leg bone to alleviate arthritis symptoms by realigning her foot.