Karin Giannone returns to BBC News over a year after being taken off air - as colleagues show their support
Karin Giannone was taken off presenting duties, along with Geeta Guru-Murthy, Kasia Madera, Annita McVeigh, and Martine Croxall, as they were required to re-apply for their positions on the BBC News channel.
This change was part of a cost-cutting strategy to merge the BBC's news services. Despite backlash over the controversial job cuts - which spread right across the news network - the BBC has gradually brought the presenters back, with Croxall, McVeigh, Guru-Murthy and Madera resuming their roles earlier this year
Giannone has now returned to the air for the first time since March 2023, completing the return of all five presenters. She looked delighted to be reading the news headlines again as the camera panned to her.
Croxall was the first to celebrate Karin’s return, sharing a screenshot of her on air and adding: "”Karin makes five! Back on air and bossing it. La classe non è acqua.”
Giannone’s return was delayed due to a knee operation earlier this year. The procedure involved cutting through the leg bone to alleviate arthritis symptoms by realigning her foot.
During her recovery, Giannone posted a photo from her hospital bed, stating: “I’m out of action for a couple of months after a knee osteotomy surgery, but very much looking forward to being back on air on BBC News when I am up and running again.”
