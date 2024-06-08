Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katie Piper misses her morning breakfast show this weekend due to an ‘unexpected medical procedure’.

Katie Piper has missed presenting her weekend breakfast show due to an “unexpected medical procedure”. The TV presenter and activist was due to host Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on Saturday (June 8), but was replaced by Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins. Taking to social media just before her show aired, the 40-year-old reassured fans that “all is well”, adding that she hoped to return presenting Katie Piper’s Breakfast Show on ITV next weekend after getting some rest.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: “Sadly, I’m not going to be on my breakfast show this weekend as I’ve had to have an unexpected medical procedure. All is well and I hope after some rest I’ll be back in the hot seat next weekend.” Adding: “I’ll be back soon” and thanked Good Morning Britain presenter Hawkins for “stepping in last minute”.

Taking over from Piper, Hawkins wished her well in the comments, writing: “Sending lots of love to you.” With Broadcaster Carol Vorderman also commenting: “Take care wonderful lady. You come first Telly is just telly. Sending huge love and respect xxx”

Piper’s weekend breakfast show lasts one hour, and features celebrity guests along with discussions about the latest topics. Saturday’s guests included Gladiators star Livi Sheldon, known as Diamond on the show, and comedian Sophie Duker.

Opening the episode by addressing Piper’s absence, Hawkins said: “Katie can’t be here this morning but she has entrusted me to look after the show and to make sure you all at home still have your Saturday fix of fun and positivity.”