After seven seasons as a judge on the US reality contest “American Idol,” singer Katy Perry has revealed that she is to leave the series after the conclusion of Season 22. The announcement was made during her appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Monday evening, when the late-night host asked how long she was likely to continue with the show, having joined the judging panel in 2018.

“Well, you know, this fall, this September, I’m going to be doing this huge music festival in Brazil called Rock in Rio. It’s really exciting. It’s a big deal for people all over the world, especially my Brazilian fans, so I think this will probably be my last season for Idol.”

Kimmel then asked what her fellow Idol judges, R&B icon Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, thought of her decision to end her time on the show, with Perry shooting back, “Well, they’ll find out tonight!”

Perry leaves the show after rumours surfaced last year about how she was portrayed by producers of the show, according to sources who spoke to the MailOnline in June 2023. Those sources revealed that Perry had grown tired of the backlash she received from viewers, with being booed for giving out constructive criticism to contestants proving to be the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Things got particularly rough for the singer after she was dragged into a mom-shaming scandal in Season 21 that prompted a singer to quit the show, leading to the source explaining to the MailOnline: “Katy [felt] like [the producers] threw her under the bus. She feels like her comments could have been removed. Katy became aware of the harsh criticism. Getting booed really upset her. She was trying to stay in her lane, do her job and go home.”

“She went into it thinking she was going to foster young talent. For her good intentions to be misinterpreted it was not what she wanted. She has accomplished so much in her career and is now being looked at as a nasty reality show judge.”