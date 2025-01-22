Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new Kdrama series Light Shop has received high praise from fans following its recent conclusion on Disney+.

The South Korean mystery horror television series, released in December 2024, was written by Kang Full and directed by Kim Hee-won, known for his work on the hit superpower-themed series Moving.

The narrative centres on a group of strangers, each grappling with traumatic experiences from their pasts. They are inexplicably drawn to a mysterious light shop, situated at the end of a dark alley. This shop, managed by the enigmatic Jung Won-young (Ju Ji-hoon), serves as a bridge between the living and the dead, offering the visitors a chance to confront their unresolved issues.

Among the visitors is Kim Hyun-min (Uhm Tae-goo), who becomes intrigued by a woman, Lee Ji-young (Kim Seol-hyun), whom he repeatedly encounters at a bus stop. Another visitor, Kwon Young-ji (Park Bo-young), is a nurse who notices a man wandering the ICU, only for him to disappear mysteriously. Each character's journey through the light shop reveals hidden stories and connections, intertwining their fates in unexpected ways.

The Disney+ synopsis reads: “Every night, the light shop brightens up the dark alley and welcomes customers. Even if it is just for one customer, the adamant owner keeps the shop open. However, running the shop at night is not so easy as he is visited by all sorts of customers.”

The series features an ensemble cast, including Ju Ji-hoon, Park Bo-young, Kim Seol-hyun, Bae Seong-woo, Uhm Tae-goo, Lee Jung-eun, Kim Min-ha, Park Hyuk-kwon, Kim Dae-myung, Shin Eun-soo, Kim Sun-hwa, and Kim Ki-hae.

Since its release, fans have rated it 8.6/10 on MyDramaList but 7.8/10 on IMDb, describing it as “thought-provoking and emotionally resonant.” The eight-part series was released on December 4 and concluded on December 18, 2024. Kdrama fans can still watch it on Disney+.