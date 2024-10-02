Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

YouTuber and boxer KSi has signed up to replace Bruno Tonioli as a judge during the audition round of Britain’s Got Talent, according to new reports.

The social media star and musician will reportedly stand in for Tonioli while the former Strictly Come Dancing star is in the US to film Dancing With The Stars. KSI, whose real name is Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, will be on the panel for three out of five days that the ITV is holding its first round of auditions in Blackpool later this month.

A source told The Sun: "Their new judge doesn't just know a thing or two about entertaining, he has a colossal following who are largely young and tech savvy, which is just the sort of viewer that the show now thrives on.

"BGT isn't just a TV show it's a global internet phenomenon as well, with clips of the various acts being watched a staggering 24 billion times around the world. Which is why KSI is the perfect match, as his music alone has been streamed 2.7billion times."

KSI previously revealed that he had struck a deal with BGT bosses, with details of his appearance only now becoming public. He said previously: “I’m so excited to be a guest judge for BGT. When I got the call up, I couldn’t believe it.

“I remember watching old BGT episodes and going from being amazed to laughing my a**e off. I’m buzzing to see all the fresh new talent, and I’ll be sure to leave a mark.”

Beginning his career on YouTube, KSI has built an empire that has included voyages into music, boxing and the business world. The 31-year-old has released singles under the KSI name and come up against stars such as Tommy Fury in the boxing ring.

He also launched Prime Hydration energy drinks with fellow internet personality and previous boxing opponent Logan Paul. The company has since expanded to become a multi-billion dollar company.