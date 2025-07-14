Actor Larry Lamb has announced that he is retiring from television roles at the age of 77.

The actor revealed to MailOnline that he was preparing to call time on his illustrious television career, which spanned almost 50 years and saw him pick up some iconic roles. Larry, who is now focusing on his new novel about the entertainment industry, revealed that while he may still appear in smaller stage productions “to keep my face in”, he was stepping aside to let others perform the “bigger roles”.

Larry is perhaps best known to viewers as loveable patriarch Mick Shipman in the huge BBC comedy-drama series Gavin & Stacey, which aired its final ever episode over Christmas 2024 and drew in more than 19 million viewers. In one memorable moment, Mick convinced James Corden’s Smithy to go after Nessa (Ruth Jones) in what proved to be a romance that was building over 17 years.

TV legend Larry Lamb has revealed that he is retiring from television roles after a career which spanned almost 50 years. | Getty Images

He said: “You get so involved with these characters that they become your favourite at that time, they are the focus of your life, but to finish up in my 70s playing a character like Mick who is beloved by millions of people, you have to give the writers credit... at this stage in my career Mick is the closest to my heart.”

The actor is also a soap legend, having played the notorious Archie Mitchell in EastEnders from 2008 until 2009, when his character was killed off in a huge Christmas whodunit storyline. Larry had become one of the biggest soap villains around at the time and took home the Best Villain Award at the 2010 British Soap Awards.

Gavin and Stacey: The Finale will be shown on Christmas Day | BBC

His incredible career has also seen him appear in huge shows such as New Tricks, The Bill, Silent Witness, Casualty and Taggart. He also has extensive stage credits, appearing in notable National Theatre and Royal Shakespeare Company productions such as Hamlet and The Five Wives of Maurice Pinder, as well as other productions such as Educating Rita and A Madhouse in Goa.

Speaking about the Gavin & Stacey role and EastEnders job that launched him to proper fame, Larry said: “For years, people didn't realise just how much time I spent working in the theatre, people assumed it was always on the TV, but it wasn't.

Larry Lamb played Mick Shipman in BBC comedy-drama Gavin & Stacey from 2007 until the finale episode in 2024. | BBC/Fulwell 73 UK Limited/Tom Jackson

“My year would be half of it spent doing television and half of it would be doing plays in the theatre. If you have been through a life in entertainment and people don't all know you to suddenly where pretty much everybody knows you as a character...

“I find it's a reward, it's better to be known than unknown as far as I'm concerned. Particularly if you are known as a character that people really love... what a way to finish your working life.”