The BBC has confirmed that a huge crime drama will return to screens for a second series after ending on a huge cliffhanger.

Rebus, based on the best-selling book series written by Scottish author Ian Rankin, premiered a six-part series in 2024 and became a huge hit with viewers. Fans have been begging for another installment in the story, after the first series ended on a huge cliffhanger.

Richard Rankin (who has no relation to Ian Rankin) plays DS John Rebus as he gets drawn into the violent criminal underworld of Edinburgh after his brother Michael steps over the line in a bid to provide for his family. Rankin will return to the show in series two.

According to the BBC, the series was a huge hit with viewers when it launched in 2024, attracting more than 6 million viewers and picking up awards at the RTS Scotland awards.

Louise Thornton, Head of Commissioning for BBC Scotland says: “We were blown away with the audience response to the new-look Rebus first time round so bringing it back for a second series was always a priority. The combination of brilliant storytelling, powerful performances and top class production values will make this new series must-see television.

“This commission is part of our recently announced strategy to bring more high impact scripted content from Scotland and we’re confident audiences will enjoy this next series as much as they did the first.”

Author Ian Rankin, who also executive produces the show, said: "Season one of Rebus ended on a cliffhanger. Only screenwriter Gregory Burke knows what happens next. So I’m hugely excited that season two will soon be with us. Rebus is back - mean, moody and as magnificent as ever!"

Burke added: "I’m delighted to be given the chance by the BBC and Eleventh Hour Films to bring Rebus back to the nation’s TV screens once more. Ian Rankin’s character and body of work are the perfect materials with which to explore contemporary Scottish society and the turbulent world that surrounds it."

Filming for the new series is set to commence later this year, with the show’s six-part second series set to launch in 2026 on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.