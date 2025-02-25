If you live in a wild, wonderful or truly outrageous property Channel 4 needs you, as interior design legend Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen is set to return for a second series of Outrageous Homes.

Interior design legend, Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, is returning to TV screens to showcase some of the UK’s most wild, wonderful and truly outrageous properties. And you could be a part of the show as Channel 4’s Outrageous Homes is now on the lookout for properties to feature in the second series.

Laurence rose to fame in the 90s as one of the designers on speed decorating show Changing Rooms. His quirky make-overs often gained attention for all the wrong reasons but his desire for something more unique became his trademark.

In each episode of Outrageous Homes, LLB visits homes with different and distinctive designs and engaging stories behind them. And as no-one knows bold and outrageous style quite like Laurence, he’s the perfect host, delighting in discovering what inspires each homeowner to dare to be different and banish the bland, as well as uncovering the blood, sweat and tears that helped bring each design to life.

Laurence is once more looking forward to meeting homeowners who “dare to be different”. He said: “Twenty-eight years ago when I filmed the first episode of Changing Rooms, I suspected that this nation wasn’t actually the aesthetic blandscape it appeared to be and now, with Outrageous Homes Season Deux (The Glampire Strikes Back) I’ll be up to the armpits in weird.

“Homeowners who dare to be different are the beating heart of this celebratory telly feast and I can’t wait to spend time with yet more carbon-based lifeforms who will never be afraid of living life THEIR way.”

The second series of Outrageous Homes is being made by the producers of Location, Location, Location - a Banijay UK company, IWC Media. Gerard Costello, Head of Popular Factual for IWC, said: “When it comes to our homes, Britain has become a nation that dares to design and for aesthetic pioneers up and down the country, there is no greater accolade than a visit from Laurence. It’s a pleasure to be bringing our property know-how to bear on this series, celebrating the people who have made their houses into their very own outrageous homes.”

Outrageous Homes with Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen will return with four hour-long episodes airing in a peak time slot. Deborah Dunnett, commissioning editor for Channel 4, said: “Outrageous Homes is a wonderful addition to our property portfolio. Series one was so much fun we simply had to send the inimitable LLB back on the road to meet more extraordinary people and I can’t wait to see the properties he and the team discover for us this time around.”

Series one featured a pirate party pad, a pink shrine and a vampire fantasy lair, not to mention an underwater Atlantis, a Venetian palazzo and a medieval-themed terraced home. In this series there really is no such thing as bad design, so if you feel your home demonstrates unique and wonderful design and you’d like to take part, contact the team to apply at [email protected].