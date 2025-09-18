Lily James is portraying Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in a new documentary drama called Swiped.

Millions of people across the world have now used dating app Bumble to try to find the one since it was launched in December 2014.

It has undoubtedly led to millions of relationships beginning, as well as countless marriages taking place and even babies being born.

It was created by a woman called Whitney Wolfe Herd, who had helped to co-create Tinder, but after difficult experiences with men in the workplace she found herself wanting to help women have more control over their dating experiences.

Her story is being explored in a new documentary drama on Disney+ called Swiped, with Lily James portaying Whitney. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Is Swiped based on a true story?

Yes, it is. Whitney Wolfe Herd is the co-founder of Tinder and the founder and CEO of Bumble. The plot follows what happened to her in the early 2010s and how she used her experiences to break into the male-dominated tech industry and become an advocate for women's empowerment.

Lily James as Bumble dating app founder Whitney Wolfe Herd in Swiped. Photo by Disney+. | Disney+

What is the plot of Swiped?

The show follows Whitney’s journey as she revolututionised the way people find love on dating apps. First, she decided to co-create Tinder in September 2012. The app was hugely successful, but her experiences in the workplace led her to start a brand-new app which gave women control.

Bumble requires women to make the first move with their matches, and they then have 24 hours to respond otherwise the match will expire. The tagline for the film is, appropriately, “meet the woman who made the first move”.

The film will delve into the experiences that Whitney had at Tinder which led her to create Bumble, and how the app changed the dating landscape for many.

Whitney worked on the Tinder app in 2012 as a recent university graduate. It took off in a way that noboby expected, but as the app grew, Whitney experienced a misogynistic and toxic environment. This culminated in sexual harassment and abuse from male co-workers, and she went on to sue Tinder and its parent company.

After this, Whitney decided to use her experience to create a rival for Tinder. Bumble. It was designed to offer a safer and more empowering dating landscape for women. She went on to become the world's youngest female self-made billionaire.

What platform is Swiped being released on?

The show will be available to watch in the UK and US on Disney+ and Hulu.

When is the Swiped release date?

The show is being released on Friday (September 19).

Who is in the cast of Swiped?

The cast of Swiped includes Lily James as Whitney Wolfe Herd. Joining her is fellow Downton Abbey alum Dan Stevens as Andrey, who helped to create Bumble.

There’s also Tell Me Lies star Jackson White as Justin, Myha'la as Tisha, Ben Schnetzer as Sean and Pierson Fodé as Michael Herd.