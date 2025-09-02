Rivals actress Emily Atack had revealed that she has been the victim of sexual assault while on filming television shows throughout her career.

The 35-year-old star opened up about her experience in using an intimacy co-ordinator on the set of the hit Disney+ series. She revealed to The Sun that she welcomed the shift in on-set dynamics after experiencing sexual assault during previous productions.

Emily told the newspaper: “I’ve seen people roll their eyes about them and say, ‘I don’t need one.’ There’s a defensiveness about it, because they feel like they’re being accused of something they haven’t even done yet. Intimacy coordinators are there for support if you feel uncomfortable, whether you’re a man or a woman.”

She added that the #MeToo movement marked a notable change in her experience on sets, saying: "I’ve been sexually assaulted at work throughout my career, whether it’s on the actual set, or at a wrap party. And since the #MeToo movement, it shows that people are listening and that there has to be a shift in behaviour on sets.”

Actress Emily Atack has revealed that she was sexually assaulted while filming television shows throughout her career. | Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Emily grew to prominence with her breakout role as Charlotte Hinchcliffe on the noughties teen comedy series The Inbetweeners. She later appeared on Dancing On Ice, I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here, as well as picking up roles in The Keith Lemon Sketch Show and later landing her own ITV2 series The Emily Atack Show.

The actress also presented a documentary show titled ‘Asking For It?’, during which she revealed her experiences with cyberflashing and sexual harassment online.

Emily earned acclaim after picking up the role of Sarah Stratton in Rivals, with the actress set to return for the hit show’s second series. She previously told the Radio Times about her experience on the set of the raunchy show, calling it “safe” and “respectful”.

Emily Atack as Sarah Stratton in Disney+ series Rivals | Sanne Gault/Disney

She recently also admitted she has been “typecast” throughout her career, but doesn’t see this as a drawback. Emily told the Edinburgh TV Festival in August: “I've loved every single minute of it, and I would like to carry on playing these sexy women for as long as they'll have me.

“Women like Sarah Stratton, they've never been written as nuanced. There have always been certain types of women, these demonised types of women, you know, the homewreckers and everything. And I think people have been quite scared to admit that they identify with characters like Sarah, but I just wasn't afraid to identify with her.”