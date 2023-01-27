Eight-part Netflix fantasy series Lockwood & Co, based on the Jonathan Stroud books, follows three ghost hunters across London as they take on dangerous cases

The first season of Netflix fantasy show Lockwood & Co landed on the site this week, more than two years after it was first announced back in December 2020. The series stars Ruby Stokes and Cameron Chapman as teenage ghost hunters in London.

Adapted from the Jonathan Stroud book series, the show follows a gifted teenage girl who flees to London and comes into contact with paranormal detectives agency Lockwood & Co. Together, they hunt ghosts and spirits across the capital, racing against rival agents to secure their kills.

How many episodes are in Lockwood & Co season 1?

There are eight episodes in season one of Lockwood & Co - all episodes were released on Netflix on Friday 27 January. Here is a guide to the season one episodes:

Episode 1 - This Will Be Us - When her ghost-hunting training suddenly ends, Lucy Carlyle leaves for London where she meets Anthony Lockwood and George Karim of Lockwood & Co paranormal detective agency.

Lockwood & Co is an eight-part Netflix series

Episode 2 - Let Go Of Me - When one of their jobs goes wrong, Lockwood & Co are given two weeks to find £60,000 for damages. Meanwhile, Lucy rings a special ring to communicate with a spirit.

Episode 3 - Doubt Thou The Stars - Lockwood & Co take on a new job, hoping that it will enable them to pay back their debt. But it soon becomes clear that their new task is more dangerous than they realised.

Episode 4 - Sweet Dreams - The paranormal investigators are on a job at a cemetery where they are supposed to clean up a volatile grave. Lucy hears a voice call her name, but ghosts aren’t supposed to speak.

Episode 5 - Death Is Coming - Lockwood & Co race against rival agents to find a missing relic.

Episode 6 - You Never Asked - A mysterious jarred skull leads Lucy on an odd journey, and the Lockwood & Co team snap up an invite to the Fittes Ball where they hope to grab a rare book from the library.

Episode 7 - Mesmerised - Lucy and Lockwood head to a black market auction where they go undercover to watch the bidding on a priceless artefact.

Episode 8 - Not The Eternal - Lockwood and Lucy discover that their friend George’s life is in danger - and must race against time to save him.

The jarred skull in Lockwood & Co

Will there be a season 2 of Lockwood & Co?

Currently, season two of Lockwood & Co has not been confirmed by Netflix. Whether the show is renewed for another season will largely depend on how well the first season does on the site.

As the show was only released this week, it is too soon to know how many people have watched the show, but if viewing figures are high it is likely that it will be renewed.

The series is based on the Jonathan Stroud book series of the same name. Season one is adapted from the first two books, The Screaming Staircase and The Whispering Skull. There are three more novels - The Hollow Boy, The Creeping Shadow, and The Empty Grave - and one short story, The Dagger in the Desk which have not yet been adapted.