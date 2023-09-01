Nick and Vanessa Lachey are set to return as hosts for Love is Blind despite backlash after the season 4 reunion

Love is Blind is back this September with a new season that will see a batch of singletons try to fall in love sight unseen in the pods.

Love is Blind: After the Altar season 4 has officially dropped on Netflix. The three episodes will give viewers an exciting update on who is still together, series villain Irina Solomonova and whether Marshall Glaze has been able to get closure after his explosive split with Jackie Bonds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In more exciting news, Love is Blind UK has been officially confirmed, with hosts Matt and Emma Willis revealed in a teaser clip ahead of the 2024 release date.

So, when can you watch Love is Blind season 5, where is it set and who will be hosting? Here’s everything you need to know.

When can I watch Love is Blind season 5?

Love is Blind season 5 will be available to watch on Netflix from Friday 22 September. Similar to previous series, episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Friday, with the season 5 finale dropping on Friday 13 October.

Here the episode schedule for Love is Blind season 5:

22 September: Episodes 1-4

29 September: Episodes 5-7

6 October: Episodes 8-9

13 October: Episode 10

Josh in Love is Blind season 4 (Photo: Netflix)

Where is Love is Blind season 5 set?

Love is Blind season 5 will be set in Houston, Texas, this is the second time the series has filmed in the state, with season 3 taking place in Dallas. Other locations for filming have included: Atlanta, Chicago, and Seattle. Whilst international locations include Japan, Brazil and the UK, which is set to air in 2024.

Is there a trailer?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A Love is Blind season 5 trailer has not yet been released by Netflix. It’s expected to be revealed along with the cast line-up in the coming weeks.

Who will host Love is Blind season 5?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey have both been confirmed as hosts for the fifth season of Love is Blind, despite Vanessa facing backlash following her behaviour at the season 4 reunion.

Fans started an online petition for new hosts which gained over 45,000 signatures. Titled, “Remove Nick and Vanessa Lachey as the Hosts of Love is Blind” it stated that the season 4 reunion “felt very forced, rehearsed and ingenuine regardless of any editing that they did. The hosts showed bias towards certain contestants which felt like an obvious manipulation of the viewer to dislike certain contestants”.

The backlash was specifically targeted at Vanessa’s treatment of Marshall and interview with Jackie, following their dramatic season 4 split which saw Jackie skip her bridal fitting, call off their engagement and start dating Josh.

Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey attend the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards in 2021 (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Advertisement

The married couple have hosted the series since it first debuted on Netflix in 2020. There had been growing speculation that the hosts could be replaced by Love is Blind season 1 couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. However it was revealed that filming for season 5 was already underway when the reunion aired.

Speaking to Women’s Health just before season 4 aired, Nick revealed: “We’ve filmed five seasons”. Adding: “Every single one has been so different from the others, so that’s what makes it interesting, what makes it intriguing for us allows us to approach every single season with a fresh attitude and fresh perspective.”

Love is Blind season 5 episodes

Love is Blind season 5 will feature 10 episodes, released over four weeks. There will also be a Love is Blind reunion episode, however, Netflix has not yet confirmed when this will drop.

Love is Blind season 5 cast

The Love is Blind season 5 cast has not yet been revealed by Netflix, but we will update you as soon as the line-up is announced.

Where can you watch Love is Blind?