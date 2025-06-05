Love Island fans are getting excited ahead of the series 12 premiere on Monday (June 9), and now we have our first look at the new villa.

The Love Island villa has been given a huge new makeover, with jewels tones adorning the walls, floors and furniture inside the famous abode. There are also some major changes to the villa layout this year.

The Love Island villa 2025 | ITV

There’s a new relaxation pad above part of the swimming pool, and the famous beanbags are no more. Instead the islanders will have comfy and plush chairs to relax by the pool with, along with the traditional sunbeds, and the iconic day beds. Outside also features the famous fire pit and the kitchen, where the boys will inevitably be offering cups of tea and coffee to woo their partner.

The Love Island villa 2025 | ITV

This year, a huge new dining table will also take pride of place in the kitchen, giving Love Island fans a new insight into the islanders as they share gossip over meals.

There’s a fresh new look inside the villa too, with orange-themed bedroom and a lilac-tinged bathroom. The dressing room is also looking ready for summer with a sherberty sweet colour pallette.

Shared bedroom in the Love Island villa 2025 | ITV

One big change this year is the Hideaway. While in the past islanders have been able to choose from whips, handcuffs and other interesting items, the 2025 hideaway takes a more romantic approach. Clad in soft pinks, golds and greens, the Hideaway will again be available 24/7 to islanders who want to steal a few moments away form the villa - the only rule being is that they can’t go into the Hideaway with who they are coupled up with unless specifically invited.

The new-look Hideaway in Love Island 2025 | ITV

Where is the Love Island villa?

The Love Island villa is located in Mallorca (Majorca), Spain. The villa is located in the town of Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, which is just around 34 miles east of Palma de Mallorca.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other filming locations used in the series include Casa Amor, which films at the nearby Alchemy Villa. The Vibe Beach Club is filmed at Shiva Beach Blub in Llucmajor.

Love Island series 12 launched at 9pm on Monday, june 9 on ITV2 and ITVX.