Blighty may be facing freezing temperatures but this winter is about to heat up as the long-awaited Love Island All Star’s kicks off with sparks flying.

The launch episode of Love Island: All Stars tonight sees Marcel Somerville confronted by his former girlfriend Gabby Allen, with her questioning him about what happened between them.

Ex-Blazin’ Squad member Somerville, and Allen were partnered on the 2017 series of the show, where they came fourth, and became a couple outside the villa for around a year.

Somerville later tied the knot in 2022 with Rebecca Vieira, who he shares a son with, and took part on pregnancy reality series Celebrity Bumps alongside.

The second series of Love Island: All Stars, based in South Africa, kicks off on Monday night and will see the return of famous faces including Curtis Pritchard, who appeared in series five, and Scott Thomas, who was in series two.

The episode will also see Allen and 39-year-old Somerville go off for a chat, and the pair share a hug as they are reunited.

Professional dancer and qualified personal trainer Allen, 32, says: “I have mixed feelings about you. It’s nice to see you, but I also think you’re a knob. Do you know what I mean?”

Somerville replied saying: “We both just lived since innit… it’s bringing back that past.”

Allen says: “It feels weird. When you actually think about what happened, Marce, what the f***?”

Love Island teased more will be shown of the discussion in the episode, along with who the former contestants will be placed in a couple with and a game that they will play.

Host Maya Jama will be seen telling them about an ice-breaker game, where the female contestants will chose those they think have “red flags”, a sign of someone who has problems in a relationship.

Series five star Elma Pazar says: “Marcel’s going to get every single one.”

Also in this year’s line-up is series six islander Nas Majeed, series nine star Olivia Hawkins, series eight islander Luca Bish, Kaz Crossley from series four, series five islander India Reynolds, series 11 contestant Ronnie Vint, and series 10’s Catherine Agbaje.

The spin-off show sees former contestants return to the villa once again to try and find love.

Love Island: All Stars airs tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.