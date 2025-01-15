Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The All Star singles have just been getting to know each other in the new Love Island villa, but producers already have plans for a shocking bombshell.

The second All Stars edition of the famous reality TV show kicked off on Monday night (January 13), with ex-stars of the show including Curtis Prichard, Kaz Crossley, Marcel Somerville and Gabby Allen all joining for another chance at love. Show bosses even put a spanner in the works early with the arrival of surprise day one bombshell Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Viewers watched last night (January 14) as Casey O’Gorman made his entrance, marking his third visit to the villa. Now producers could be lining up another shocking bombshell to shake up the islanders.

Series 10 winner Sammy Root is reportedly heading back into the villa. The 23-year-old was crowned winner of the 2023 summer series of the show alongside his then-partner Jess Harding.

Sammy and Jess were love’s young dream on the show, scooping the £50,000 prize, but split only two months after they left the villa. Sammy has since went on to join the cast of The Only Way Is Essex.

The Daily Mail reported that producers have signed up the reality star for another shot at love in the South African sun. He may already be familiar with some of the contestants, having previously been linked to All Stars islander and TOWIE castmate Elma Pazar.

He even hinted toward re-entering the villa in an interview with The Sun in November, referring to himself as “single Sammy”. He said: “Don’t get me wrong I love a date and I love a little flirt, so with All Stars I’d never say never. My type is petite, brunette and pretty.”

Love Island All Stars continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.