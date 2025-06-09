One of this year’s female Love Island contestants has been sent home from the villa just hours after arriving in a brutal launch show.

Love Island is returning to our screens tonight, (Monday 9th June), as ITV celebrates 10 years of the iconic dating show.

As part of the teaser in the run up to the launch of the show, we know that this year’s anniversary edition of the show will include “more twists, more turns, more break-ups and more make-ups”, as stated by host Maya Jama.

But, apparently one female islander will be asked to leave the villa before she’s had a chance to make-up or break-up with anyone.

The Sun has reported that the woman was “absolutely gutted” to be asked to leave so soon - but they have not identified who she is.

A source told the publication: “This girl will be sorely missed as was already proving to be a big character. She was absolutely gutted to leave. But the series has twists and turns at every stage and this isn’t the usual dumping viewers might expect after a bombshell arrives. Executive producer Mike Spencer-Hayter has promised drama for the tenth anniversary and this format point will not disappoint.”

Maya Jama is hosting Love Island series 12 | ITV

We did notice that the line-up of this year’s cast included 11 people; five girls and six boys, so it seemed perhaps one of the boys may be forced into an early exit . . . but since then one of the boys has been asked to leave. Kyle Ashman was removed less than 24 hours after the show’s line-up was announced when it was reported that he had previously been arrested in connection with an alleged machete attack before being released with no further action.

Kyle is being replaced by Conor Philips, however - but we do know that there’s two extra female contestants heading in on tonight’s launch show called Toni Laites and Megan Clarke. So that means there will be seven girls and six boys. That imbalanced number of women means one woman has to go tonight and won’t get the chance to be coupled up.

It comes after one of the male contestants was asked to leave within 24 hours of the show beginning last year when Joey Essex entered as a surprise early bombshell. So, perhaps, the ITV bosses thought a woman had to check out early this year.

The launch episode of Love Island UK 2025 will air tonight on ITV2, ITVX and on YouTube at 9pm.