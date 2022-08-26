Made in Chelsea: Mallorca has promised fans ‘a summer series like never before’

Made in Chelsea is back on our screens with a special series in Mallorca.

The summer spin-off will feature the same luxury and drama we’ve come to expect and love.

As well as familiar faces, fans will also be introduced to four new cast members.

The five-part series has aired every night this week with the finale dropping tonight (26 August).

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch Made in Chelsea: Mallorca.

Made in Chelsea Mallorca will feature four new cast members (Pic: MB Media)

When can I watch Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca dropped on E4 on Monday 22 August, with each episode airing nightly at 9pm.

The explosive finale will air tonight (Friday 26 August).

Made in Chelsea used to show episodes weekly, but producers decided to shake things up this summer, with the five episodes running all week.

What can I expect from Made in Chelsea Mallorca?

In the show’s synopsis Channel4 have promised “a summer series like never before.”

The series will include popular faces and four new cast members, who are guaranteed to bring the drama.

The summer special will see everyone living together in a luxury villa in Mallorca.

Tempers will flare between Tristan and Julius, with E4 releasing a sneak peak of a dramatic argument between the pair.

You can watch a clip of the tense standoff below.

Cast member Digby Edgley spoke to OK! about the summer special, describing it as the “best summer series we’ve ever done”.

Edgley said: “I genuinely think that this summer series is probably going to be the best summer series we’ve ever done.

“There’s a lot of unexpected things like – I obviously can’t say too much – but close friends unexpectedly falling out and you see different sides of people that you wouldn’t normally see. So yeah, it’s going to be a good one. Some new people come in; it’s a big one.”

Who stars in Made in Chelsea: Mallorca?

Fans will be excited to see many familiar faces along with four new ones.

Here is the cast for Made in Chelsea Mallorca:

Maeva D’Ascanio

Olivia Bentley

Miles Nazaire

Emily Blackwell

James Taylor

Ollie Locke-Locke

Gareth Locke-Locke

Julius Cowdrey

Digby Edgley

Tristan Phipps

Ruby Adler

Reza Amiri-Garroussi

Sam Prince

India Hovenden

Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum

Willow Day

Malek Amro

Who are the four new cast members?

The four new cast members have already made themselves known, with India playing a key role in this season.

Here are the new cast members, including their ages and Instagram accounts:

India Hovenden

India Hoyenden has already been making waves on the series.

A former flame of Cowdrey, her addition to the summer special has caught him by surprise.

The 25-year-old is based in London and shares her love of fashion and travelling on her Instagram page.

Isabella (Issy) Francis-Baum

Issy Francis-Baum is a part-time student and model who is studying fashion at Manchester.

The 20-year-old is popular on TikTok and boasts over 60,000 followers.

Willow Day

Willow Day is a fashion model who is no stranger to Mallorca.

The Versace model was born in England but was raised on the sunny Spanish Island.

She is currently based in Milan and enjoys sailing, horse riding and archery.

Malek Amro

Malek Amro currently lives in Mallorca.

The 31-year-old has lived on the sunny Spanish island for two years, working for app Yacht Drop.

Originally hailing from Bath, Amro has also spent time living in the United Arab Emirates.

How can I watch Made in Chelsea Mallorca?

Made in Chelsea: Mallorca is available to watch on E4, with the finale dropping tonight at 9pm.