Match Of The Day will be back on screens this weekend - here’s what to expect.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The flagship BBC football programme will return as the Premier League fixtures continue to take place this weekend.

There are some tasty match-up for viewers to enjoy in the coming episodes, with Spurs hosting a London derby against Chelsea. Liverpool, who find themselves in an unusual situation for the Reds, are on the hunt for a win against Aston Villa at Anfield after losing their past five Premier League fixtures in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

League leaders Arsenal visit Burnley in the hope of extending their lead over second-place side Bournemouth. The Cherries meanwhile face a tough showdown at the Etihad against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, with all to play for as just two points separate the teams.

Kelly Cates, Gabby Logan, and Mark Chapman share presenting duties on the new-look Match Of The Day following the departure of Gary Lineker. | BBC / Charlie Clift

What time is Match Of The Day on tonight?

Match Of The Day will return to screens at 10.30pm on Saturday, November 1. The programme will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

The episode will cover matches from Saturday’s schedule, including:

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United

Burnley vs Arsenal

Brighton vs Leeds United

Fulham vs Wolves

Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea

Liverpool vs Aston Villa

Sunday’s episode will air at 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The matches set to be covered on the show are:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham vs Newcastle United

Manchester City vs Bournemouth

The episode will also feature the October Goal of the Month competition, with the most impressive of the month set to be crowned.

Who is hosting Match Of The Day this weekend?

Saturday’s Match Of The Day will be hosted by Gabby Logan. Analysis and discussion will come from Alan Shearer and Shay Given.

Sunday’s episode will feature Mark Chapman. Troy Deeney will be one of the experts giving their tactical analysis on the match, with the second pundit set to be confirmed.