Match Of The Day: What time is BBC football show on tonight? This weekend's hosts revealed - which matches will be covered?
The flagship BBC football programme will return as the Premier League fixtures continue to take place this weekend.
There are some tasty match-up for viewers to enjoy in the coming episodes, with Spurs hosting a London derby against Chelsea. Liverpool, who find themselves in an unusual situation for the Reds, are on the hunt for a win against Aston Villa at Anfield after losing their past five Premier League fixtures in a row.
League leaders Arsenal visit Burnley in the hope of extending their lead over second-place side Bournemouth. The Cherries meanwhile face a tough showdown at the Etihad against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon, with all to play for as just two points separate the teams.
What time is Match Of The Day on tonight?
Match Of The Day will return to screens at 10.30pm on Saturday, November 1. The programme will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
The episode will cover matches from Saturday’s schedule, including:
- Crystal Palace vs Brentford
- Nottingham Forest vs Manchester United
- Burnley vs Arsenal
- Brighton vs Leeds United
- Fulham vs Wolves
- Tottenham Hotspur vs Chelsea
- Liverpool vs Aston Villa
Sunday’s episode will air at 10.30pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer. The matches set to be covered on the show are:
- West Ham vs Newcastle United
- Manchester City vs Bournemouth
The episode will also feature the October Goal of the Month competition, with the most impressive of the month set to be crowned.
Who is hosting Match Of The Day this weekend?
Saturday’s Match Of The Day will be hosted by Gabby Logan. Analysis and discussion will come from Alan Shearer and Shay Given.
Sunday’s episode will feature Mark Chapman. Troy Deeney will be one of the experts giving their tactical analysis on the match, with the second pundit set to be confirmed.